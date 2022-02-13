Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRK opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

BATRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.