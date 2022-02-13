Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,208.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGLOY shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 3,700 ($50.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NGLOY opened at $24.02 on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

