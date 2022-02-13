Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 498,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,749. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

