Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

