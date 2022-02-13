Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

