Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

