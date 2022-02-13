Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
