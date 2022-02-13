ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $33,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 13,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 153,350 shares of company stock valued at $462,609 in the last three months. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 78,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

