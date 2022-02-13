Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.