Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 5.3%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.35 and last traded at $114.51. 5,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 535,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

