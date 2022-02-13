Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE ACA traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. 213,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,486. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

