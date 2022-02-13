Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Copernicus Capital Management LLC

Copernicus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences comprises about 7.2% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.