argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $285.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.67. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $378.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.