argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $285.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.67. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $378.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($390.80) to €350.00 ($402.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.26.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

