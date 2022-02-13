Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 153,250 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.46.
Argos Resources Company Profile (LON:ARG)
