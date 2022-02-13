Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 757,694 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,497 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

