Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.8 days.
Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
