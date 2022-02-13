ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.
Separately, Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.
