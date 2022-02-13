ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 204,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

