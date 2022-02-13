Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Senstar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. Senstar Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

