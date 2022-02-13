Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.28. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

