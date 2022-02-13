Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 98,974 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 98,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF opened at $7.26 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $317.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.