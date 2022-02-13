Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) versus TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TuSimple and Aspyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 1,906.82 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TuSimple and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 214.70%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Aspyra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers to workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

