Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.49 ($22.40).

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.91) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.84) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.26) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.69) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($18.94).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

