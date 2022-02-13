Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

