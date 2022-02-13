Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 201.4% in January

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 201.4% from the January 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.65 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astrotech by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

