Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 201.4% in January

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 201.4% from the January 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.65 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
