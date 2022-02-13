Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Atkore worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,007 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR opened at $110.21 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

