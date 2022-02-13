Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.43.

NYSE ATO opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

