Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 2,994 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 34.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in RPM International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Amundi purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $10,178,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $4,604,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

NYSE:RPM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.18. 395,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

