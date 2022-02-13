Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

