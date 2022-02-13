Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. 396,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,958. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

