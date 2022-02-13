Aurora Investment Counsel Has $123,000 Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,170 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in DouYu International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1,584,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,994. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $768.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

