Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 425 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

