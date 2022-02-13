Aurora Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $244,960.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00222875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

