Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.06) to GBX 750 ($10.14) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.80) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.58).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 637 ($8.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 698.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 662.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.