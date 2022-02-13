Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up about 2.4% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned 1.77% of Avantor worth $441,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

