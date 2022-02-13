Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Avidity Biosciences worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 779,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,482 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $16.03 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $751.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.