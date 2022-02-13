Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Avient worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after acquiring an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.