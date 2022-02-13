Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 680.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 110,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

