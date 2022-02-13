Axa S.A. Acquires 109,700 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Envista worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Envista by 966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Envista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $600,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

