Axa S.A. Has $7.82 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average of $237.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.