Axa S.A. Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,178 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,076,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,697,000 after purchasing an additional 371,804 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 71.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,151,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,748,000 after buying an additional 480,188 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 141,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 73,107 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 189.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

