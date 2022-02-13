Axa S.A. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average of $251.46. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

