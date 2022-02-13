Axa S.A. Purchases 7,883 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.