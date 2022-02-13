Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading 25% Lower This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $190,473.15 and approximately $41,230.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00037403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00105368 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

