Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.53

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 58788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.