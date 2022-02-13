Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 666,200 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,200 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iQIYI worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 525,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in iQIYI by 46.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 852,497 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 98.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,815 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.29 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.