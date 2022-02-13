Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 52,613 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 652.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JBT opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $122.08 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock valued at $212,868. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.