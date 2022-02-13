Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 86,478 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 500.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of GATX worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.38%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.