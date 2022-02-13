Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 6,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 348,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.05 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

