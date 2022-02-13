Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.39) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.59) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.48) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.11).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

