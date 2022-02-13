Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BKKLY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

