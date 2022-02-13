Bank of America Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $94.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

